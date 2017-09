Blac Chyna got a fat check and dropped the abuse claim against Rob.

Blac Chyna will be getting $20,000 a month from Rob Kardashian after the two finally settled their custody battle over baby Dream. Rob actually was awarded more than half of the custody of Dream after a lot of concern over Blac Chyna’s parenting.

No telling if things will be amicable from here, but at least the court drama is settled.