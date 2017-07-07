Blac Chyna Responds to Rob Kardashian’s Rant About Her

Blac Chyna has some things to say about all this messiness.

While Rob has been saying a WHOLE lot, Blac Chyna hasn’t engaged him very much on any public platforms. However, she did take to Facebook to post some words in response to the drama Rob created:

“All my life I’ve been called out of my name. I’ve been called a H**, slut, b**ch, Gold digger, whore, stripper, you name it. Ever since I was a teenager, I had to go out and get it on my own and provide for my family,” Chyna started her extensive Facebook post. “I was once told I would never be shit & now look at me. Every time I have something going for myself, people always try to find a way to tear me down.”

“Everyone who knows me know I ride for my kids so for somebody to publicly go and say otherwise really hurt me. The reason I left me and Rob’s situation was because it was toxic and wasn’t moving forward. When I move forward I constantly have somebody tearing me down. I’m proud of the woman I am today because God will allow to me to overcome every obstacle that’s placed in front of me.”

She labeled her and Rob’s relationship “toxic,” which seems appropriate for both sides.

So, she is basically trying to take the high road in the situation, though we don’t think either of these two look good in this madness. Rob has since cut her off financially, as he posted a video of the cars he took back from her. Hopefully they can get it together in the interests of their daughter, Dream, as all of this will be immortalized for her to see when she grows up.