Fashion

Blac Chyna Now Promoting Skin Bleaching Cream

Blac Chyna is hocking skin bleaching cream after her rap single flopped.

Blac Chyna is selling a blinged-out skin bleaching cream that retailer for a whopping $250. It’s aptly named “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.” It comes complete with a crystal-encrusted jar.

She appears much lighter in promotional photos, and she claims that she uses it to help with skin irregularities. Mmmmm-kay.

She’s promoting the cream in Lagos, Nigeria to start.

Chyna dropped a debut rap song recently, but it gained more laughs than applause from critics.

Still, Chyna is working hard and getting that paper. Can’t knock the hustle, yea?

