Blac Chyna is Starting to Morph into Kim Kardashian

They say when people spend a lot of time together, they start to act…or even look…alike
Blac Chyna is now Angela Kardashian, and she has a look that is quite fitting for the name. She uploaded some photos of herself to social media that are a striking resemblance to her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kim Kardashian.
Is this a good thing or should we be worried?
