Blac Chyna Has Released Dolls in Her Likeness, Gets Dragged on Twitter

Would you buy this for your kid?

What is this?! Blac Chyna has released a new line of dolls featuring her famous curves. Fans were quick to go in on on the creepy pint-sized creations:

Black chyna launched the hoe doll. Lol wat is this world coming to? She ain't no damn role model. — KingBarr23 (@MrBarr16) August 20, 2017

What mother is buying her kid a Black Chyna doll? 😂😂😂😂😂 — HereiGoLikeMissical (@itzmzimiamiaaa) August 19, 2017

@MissterRay 😮You must be talkin bout on the Black Chyna doll that you can't comb the hair on and has dark ashy knees & elbows.😞 #YupYouAre 😂 https://t.co/JzNfwVvrzB — Momma Gud (@MommaGud4U) August 19, 2017

Flip for the most savage responses:

