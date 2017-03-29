Blac Chyna Goes on Rant Calling Tyga a “B****” For Not Paying His Child Support

She just aired out ALL his dirty laundry!

Blac Chyna just went on a very public rant about her baby’s father, rapper Tyga, who she claims has failed to pay his child support for their 4-year-old son, King Cairo. Blac Chyna recently split from Rob Kardashian, with whom she has a 4-month-old child as well. Rob Kardashian is sister to Kylie Jenner, the girl that Tyga left her for – who only recently even turned 18. So, Blac Chyna seems to have had it with Tyga and his foul ways towards their child’s bank account, as she says. Check it out: