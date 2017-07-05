Blac Chyna Becomes a Supervillain as Rob Kardashian Heads to Twitter to Continue His Rant

This tea is too dang hot.
Blac Chyna apparently had Rob Kardashian’s Twitter shut down after he posted nude pics of her, so he took to Twitter to continue his rant against the mother of his child.
All we can say is Blac Chyna looks just a little evil and vindictive in that video she sent him as she stares into the camera. Love’s a b%#$@!
Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video… of another man in our bed pic.twitter.com/3rE4luXilJ
— ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017