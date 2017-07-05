Breaking News

Blac Chyna Becomes a Supervillain as Rob Kardashian Heads to Twitter to Continue His Rant

By
Posted on

This tea is too dang hot.

Blac Chyna apparently had Rob Kardashian’s Twitter shut down after he posted nude pics of her, so he took to Twitter to continue his rant against the mother of his child.

All we can say is Blac Chyna looks just a little evil and vindictive in that video she sent him as she stares into the camera. Love’s a b%#$@!

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

The Latest

To Top