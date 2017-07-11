Blac Chyna and Ferrari Sex Tape Leaked?!!!

We don’t have enough tea for all this drama.

After all the madness last week with Rob Kardashian posting Blac Chyna’s nude pics and her new man dropping her, this has been a bad week for Blac Chyna. Now, it seems a sex tape may be out in the mix too.

Blac Chyna already won a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian preventing him from posting any other photos of her online, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, is now giving the same treatment to Ferrari. They claim he also is participating in revenge porn since he broke up with her amongst the Rob drama. They let him know that if he posts anything or any private videos leak, he will up in some deep doodoo.