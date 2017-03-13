Breaking News

Blac Chyna and Amber Rose Relax by the Pool with Baby Dream

By
Posted on

A little fun and sun for the moms.

Blac Chyna and bestie Amber Rose had a good time showing off Chyna’s new baby Dream while kicking back poolside and taking some pics. Check them out below and see what motherhood is like for the stars:

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top