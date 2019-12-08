Lifestyle

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

While you’re likely wearing four layers of clothing while scraping ice off your rear window, your favorite celebs like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are warming up in a tiny bikini on boats where the weather is a little nicer.

We spotted many a sexy lady showing off skin despite temperatures plummeting. So while you might not be able to get some sun, you can warm yourself up checking out these.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner paired up for a sun-filled outing at the beach together this weekend, sporting several different swimsuits and bikinis like these.

They met up under the warm sun and took a dip with Kendall wearing a 2-piece bikini and Bella rocking a bandeau in St. Barts this week.

Bella Hadid

Serena Williams also showed off her vacay on a yacht showing off her incredibly fit and toned bod. She wore a simple bikini that highlighted her curves.

View this post on Instagram

I ain’t got Yacht type

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Even Rihanna got in on the magic, sporting a sultry gold bikini while applying her Fenty lip gloss. Rihanna was enjoying the sun away from the cold north, and we can’t blame her.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

1.2K
Celeb News

Aaron Carter Debuts Giant Face Tattoo
lindsay lohan lindsay lohan
908
Celeb News

Does Liam Hemsworth Attract Crazy? Lindsay Lohan Tries to Shoot Her Shot
jim jones chrissy lumpkin jim jones chrissy lumpkin
838
Lifestyle

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin: Home Foreclosed on and Sold for $100
813
Fashion

The Looks at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Were Poppin This Year! See Them All Here!
adele adele
800
Celeb News

Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish
784
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Replica of Famous Versace Dress
tyga kylie jenner travis scott tyga kylie jenner travis scott
778
Celeb News

Tyga and Kylie Jenner Link Up After Breakup With Travis Scott
771
Celeb News

Stacey Dash Arrested For Battery on Hubby
erica mena and safaree erica mena and safaree
712
Celeb News

Safaree is So Thirsty for Fame…He Performed at His Own Wedding Reception!
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
442
Celeb News

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
433
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
393
Celeb News

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
366
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
beyonce gala beyonce gala
306
Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
kim kardashian kim kardashian
299
Fashion

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
296
Fashion

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
266
Celeb News

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
lourdes leon lourdes leon
148
Fashion

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
101
Fashion

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
94
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
54
Fashion

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
beyonce beyonce
46
Celeb News

Beyonce Says ‘I give zero f***s!’ About THIS
To Top