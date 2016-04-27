Beyoncé’s Lemonade: Scandal, Gossip, and Memes, oh my!

Beyoncé has been making waves since releasing her visual album “Lemonade.” Among the top gossip is the implications of husband Jay-z’s possible cheating that she seemed to allude to throughout the album. She even tell him to “call Becky with the good hair,” and fans were quick to point the finger at Rachel Roy who posted shortly after the album’s release, “good hair, don’t care.” Many took this as her admission that she was that “Becky.”
Iggy Azalea took to media to call out Beyoncé over her use of the term “Becky,” claiming reverse racism. ‘Don’t ever call me a Becky,’ she tweeted in response to a fan, then noted that she was criticising the phrase and not Beyoncé herself.
Now, others are calling out Rita Ora and saying she must be one of Jay-z’s mistresses, as she was spotted wearing one of the dresses Bey was wearing in the Lemonade visual album this week. Many took this as a subliminal slam towards the Queen.
To say the least, this album has taken the Internet by storm this week. Check out some of the meme responses to the madness:
