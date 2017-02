Pregnant be is about to tear it up on stage!

Beyoncé is slated to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards next week, which will be her first performance since announcing her pregnancy with twins.

Other attendees who will also perform at the event include Alicia Keys, The Weeknd, Daft Punk and more.

Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. EST on February 12 to watch the 59th Grammy Awards.