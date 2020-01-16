Celebrities

Beyoncé Surprises Reese Witherspoon With HUGE Secret Gift!

reese witherspoon beyonce

Reese Witherspoon didn’t know what was in the giant orange box that was wheeled onto her lawn, but the only thing that mattered is that it was from Beyoncé.

While at the Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon was seated with Jennifer Anniston near Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s table. Reese asked Queen Bey if they could spare some water for their parched throats during the award show, but Bey without water handed them something even better – a bottle of champagne!

So when a giant orange box was delivered after the event to Reese, we weren’t surprised to see that it was an entire CASE of Ace of Spades champagne, which is owned by Bey’s hubby Jay-Z. Ooooooooo fancy.

Now, Reese and her mom will be poppin’ bottles in style thanks to Beyoncé. She can also cross off “getting amazing gifts from Beyoncé” off her bucket list. Jealous!!!!!!

The note with the gift? “More water.” The swag level? 100.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
3.0K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
775
Life

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
cardi b halloween cardi b halloween
678
Celebrities

Which Celeb Wins Halloween? See Their INSANE Costumes!
677
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Dresses Stormi as Her for Halloween, Gets Dragged
mariah carey mariah carey
646
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
solange alan ferguson solange alan ferguson
611
Celebrities

Love Ain’t Ish: Solange and Husband Alan Ferguson Separate
drake kylie jenner drake kylie jenner
610
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner and Drake: Getting Romantic? (Nope)
579
Style

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
kim kardashian kim kardashian
572
Style

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
devan leos devan leos
565
Celebrities

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
beyonce gala beyonce gala
543
Style

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
538
Celebrities

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
lourdes leon lourdes leon
483
Style

Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Simulates 30-Person Orgy at Art Basel
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid
461
Life

Bikini Babes: Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More Warm Up
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
393
Style

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
future lori harvey future lori harvey
387
Celebrities

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
kim kardashian kim kardashian
377
Celebrities

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
chris brown baby chris brown baby
376
Celebrities

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
372
Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
363
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
359
Celebrities

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
358
Style

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
To Top