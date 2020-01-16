Beyoncé Surprises Reese Witherspoon With HUGE Secret Gift!

Reese Witherspoon didn’t know what was in the giant orange box that was wheeled onto her lawn, but the only thing that mattered is that it was from Beyoncé.

While at the Golden Globes, Reese Witherspoon was seated with Jennifer Anniston near Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s table. Reese asked Queen Bey if they could spare some water for their parched throats during the award show, but Bey without water handed them something even better – a bottle of champagne!

So when a giant orange box was delivered after the event to Reese, we weren’t surprised to see that it was an entire CASE of Ace of Spades champagne, which is owned by Bey’s hubby Jay-Z. Ooooooooo fancy.

Now, Reese and her mom will be poppin’ bottles in style thanks to Beyoncé. She can also cross off “getting amazing gifts from Beyoncé” off her bucket list. Jealous!!!!!!

The note with the gift? “More water.” The swag level? 100.