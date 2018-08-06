News

Beyoncé Shares Shocking News About Her Heritage

Say what?! Queen Bey gives an inside look into her private life in Vogue.

Beyoncé shared some shocking news in her new interview with Vogue Magazine.

Not only did she make waves on the cover with a stunning image shot by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell with nearly no makeup and no weave, but she also dropped some interesting tea about her heritage.

<img src=“Screen-Shot-2018-08-06-at-10.05.27-PM.png” alt=“beyonce” title=“beyonce”>

Bey says she researched her lineage and found that she came from a slave owner who fell for a slave.

“I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave,” she said, noting that the news took time for her to fully “process.”

“I questioned what it meant and tried to put it into perspective. I now believe it’s why God blessed me with my twins,” she said, referring to Rumi and Sir. “Male and female energy was able to coexist and grow in my blood for the first time. I pray that I am able to break the generational curses in my family and that my children will have less complicated lives.”

<img src=“11-beyonce-vogue-september-cover-2018.jpg” alt=“beyonce” title=“beyonce”>

“I come from a lineage of broken male-female relationships, abuse of power, and mistrust,” she told the publication. “Only when I saw that clearly was I able to resolve those conflicts in my own relationship. Connecting to the past and knowing our history makes us both bruised and beautiful.”

She also discussed giving birth to her twins, a time she says was scary.

I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month. My health and my babies’ health were in danger, so I had an emergency C-section. We spent many weeks in the NICU.

Click here to read the full article, including what she has to say about husband Jay-Z.

