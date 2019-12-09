Beyonce did not hold her tongue when asked about one particular criticism she’d heard lately, saying “I give zero f***s!”

When asked about criticism of her fluctuating weight lately in a new interview with ELLE UK, she replied boldly that she cares little about what people say or think about her weight. Setting a model of body positivity and confidence, she talked about how she is more confident now than ever despite what the scale says.

Queen Bey, who has three children – daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2, discussed her battle losing her post-baby weight on her Netflix “Homecoming” special. She espoused wisdom on loving one’s self and embracing womanhood at any size in her recent comments, continuing her campaign.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she said.

She continued, saying, “But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life.”

Beyonce showed off the new Junya Watanabe SS20 line in the spread, styled by Karen Langley, which mixes soft flowing femininity with a sporty, chic vibe.