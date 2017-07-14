Beyoncé Posts First Photo of Twins Rumi and Sir

Rejoice Bey fans!
Beyoncé has given the world a first peak at her and husband JAY-Z’s new twin babies, Rumi and Sir. They are CUTE!
Rejoice Bey fans!
Beyoncé has given the world a first peak at her and husband JAY-Z’s new twin babies, Rumi and Sir. They are CUTE!
Sammy Sosa Shocks Internet With Whitewashed Look
Blac Chyna and Ferrari Sex Tape Leaked?!!!
Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant?!
Kim Kardashian Looks Super Slim in New Pic
Blac Chyna Speaks Out in New Interview About Rob Kardashian Drama
Hot Mugshot Guy Jeremy Meeks Getting Divorced After He Was Caught Cheating
T.I. Calls Out Rob Kardashian for “Telling Secrets”
Kylie Jenner Posts Seductive Pics
Daily Dose of RX: Watch President Trump Get Snubbed for a Handshake in Poland
Blac Chyna Responds to Rob Kardashian’s Rant About Her
Kesha Releases First Single in 4 Years: “Praying”
Daily Dose of RX: China Builds Giant Panda-Shaped Solar Farm
Blac Chyna’s Boy Toy Ferrari Posts More Pics in Bed With Blac Chyna
Céline Dion Disrobes for Vogue
Blac Chyna Becomes a Supervillain as Rob Kardashian Heads to Twitter to Continue His Rant
Here’s all of Rob Kardashian’s Rant About Blac Chyna
Rob Kardashian Says T.I. Had Threesome With T.I. and Tiny! The Internet Responds Hilariously
Find Out Who Is Shacking Up With Amber Rose!
JAY-Z and Beyoncé: Twin Baby Names Revealed!
Christina Milian Looks Like a Million Bucks in New Magazine Feature