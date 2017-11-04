Photos

Beyoncé Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Series of Looks for Halloween

Beyoncé is serving Lil Kim looks and its glorious.

Check out Beyoncé channeling Lil Kim in these inspired looks as she pays homage to the rapper. Jay-Z even got in on the fun!

