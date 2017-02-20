Breaking News

Beyoncé, Jay-z, Blue Ivy, and Solange Party in New Orleans for Mardi Gras

A little family time in the deep south!

Beyoncé, her giant belly, hubby Jay-z, their daughter Blue Ivy, and Bey’s sister Solange (among others) were spotted relaxing in the mix of things in New Orleans enjoying the Marti Gras festivities.

