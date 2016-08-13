THE LIFE

Beyonce Gets Busty on Vacation with Jay-z and Blue Ivy

By
Posted on

Beyonce is always stylish.

Queen Bey showed off her ample goods in a bikini while hanging with her family and and taking a quick selfie (Bey was feelin’ herself). Flip through to check out the fam as they continue their vacation in Italy.

beyonce1

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

11 Comments

11 Comments

  1. Liana

    October 20, 2016 at 4:59 pm

    I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!

  2. dental emergency

    October 25, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    I carry on listening to the newscast talk about getting boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?

  3. Helaine

    November 3, 2016 at 5:30 pm

    We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.

  4. online network marketing

    November 17, 2016 at 6:44 am

    You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  5. AliaUSiefken

    November 19, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog
    website? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I was just a little
    bit familiar on this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  6. Rebecca

    November 19, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Hi my name is Rebecca and I just wanted to drop you a quick message here instead of calling you. I discovered your Beyonce Gets Busty on Vacation with Jay-z and Blue Ivy – GossipRx website and noticed you could have a lot more hits. I have found that the key to running a popular website is making sure the visitors you are getting are interested in your subject matter. There is a company that you can get keyword targeted visitors from and they let you try the service for free for 7 days. I managed to get over 300 targeted visitors to day to my site. http://cwby.us/9c

  7. corburterilio

    November 22, 2016 at 9:39 am

    I carry on listening to the rumor speak about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?

  8. tv commercial production

    November 22, 2016 at 10:34 am

    I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I absolutely enjoy reading everything that is written on your website.Keep the aarticles coming. I liked it!

  9. brazilian blowout products

    November 22, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!

  10. baby names boy

    November 29, 2016 at 3:04 pm

    Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.

  11. Lois

    January 9, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top