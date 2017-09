Beyoncé and JAY-Z attended the Diamond Ball with big smiles.

But Bey’s dress looked like it wasn’t quite cooperating. She wore an emerald green dress with a high slit on one leg, but as she walked, the dress was a bit stiff and it exposed her black lace undergarments on her other leg. We aren’t complaining though! She would look gorgeous in a paper sack. JAY-Z and Bey had big smiles as they flicked it up with friends like Rihanna and Jamie Foxx.

Flip for more of the couple at the event:

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7