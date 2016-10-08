Beyonce Closes Out Tour With Jay-z, Serena Williams

Beyonce always knows how to go out with a BANG.
Queen Bey put her curves on full display and twerked up a storm all over hubby Jay-z at the MetLife Stadium in Jersey for her final show of her Formation World Tour.
Beyonce even did some tricks, hanging upside down.
She also brought her good friend Serena Williams dressed up in a very Beyonce-like outfit.
Flip for more from the show:
