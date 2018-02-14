Beyoncé Checked a Woman Flirting With Jay-Z

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Not with her man!

Since Jay-Z’s cheating revelations and his subsequent statements of being a changed man, it seems Beyoncé is also much fiercer when it comes to protecting what’s hers.

According to actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, she witnessed a woman flirting with Bey’s man at an event, placing her hands on Jay-Z’s chest. Beyoncé was quick to swoop in and shut it down and make sure everyone knew what time it was.

“(The actress) touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…’Biiii–hhh!’ But, she didn’t say that.”

Haddish told TV One’s “Uncensored” that she knows the actress flirting with Jay-Z but didn’t divulge who she was. She also said some other stuff happened, but she didn’t give us all the tea.

Watch Haddish hilariously recount the incident.