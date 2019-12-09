Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020

Make your wishlist, because Beyonce has gifted us all this holiday season by announcing that her Ivy Park line will be collaborating with Adidas to drop fresh looks in January 2020.

Bey announced the upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas line, giving some sneak peaks at what we can expect. And let us tell you – it’s EVERYTHING. But, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the fashion icon.

The line includes everything from footwear to apparel to jewelry, like chunky gold 80s style bracelets and classic trainers with a neon orange stripe.

Queen Bey sported a custom Ivy Park grill in the campaign.

Will you be buying?