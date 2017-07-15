Breaking News

Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted on Date as Twins Turn 1 Month Old

They are crazy in love!

Queen Bey and hubby JAY-Z were spotted out together attending a listening party for Vic Mensa’s at L.A.’s Mack Sennett Studios. Bey looked amazing given that she just had TWINS one month ago. DANG!

