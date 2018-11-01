Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes

Beyoncé has become a Halloween legend with her impressively spot-on costumes of other celebs.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z showed off their impressions of Flo Jo and Tommie Smith, historic Olympians.

Bey showed off another costume just before Halloween when she reproduced an album cover from Toni Braxton.

While the Queen is busy dressing up as other celebs, tons of fans dressed up as Bey for Halloween:

Flip to see more of Beyoncé’s past costumes that’ll rock your world:

Pages: 1 2

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.5K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
1.9K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.4K
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Gets Dragged for Her Butt at VMA Awards
1.4K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.1K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
1.0K
Photos

What Happened to Blac Chyna’s Butt?
803
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
786
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
781
News

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child
659
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
599
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
492
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
489
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted
481
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
451
News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Speaks Out Following Her Overdose
425
News

Safaree Samuels Signs Contract to Sell Sex Toys Modeled After His Manhood
409
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
368
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
227
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
215
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
208
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
204
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
201
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
To Top