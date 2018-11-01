Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes

Beyoncé has become a Halloween legend with her impressively spot-on costumes of other celebs.
Queen Bey and Jay-Z showed off their impressions of Flo Jo and Tommie Smith, historic Olympians.
Bey showed off another costume just before Halloween when she reproduced an album cover from Toni Braxton.
Yes Flo Jo!!! I love how Beyoncé stans legendary black women 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/htR0kAEFTl
— Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonTV) November 1, 2018
While the Queen is busy dressing up as other celebs, tons of fans dressed up as Bey for Halloween:
This was my nieces Halloween costume !!! #Beyoncé #everybodymad pic.twitter.com/q6MCeOzaGL
— Mar (@MarszBarr) October 30, 2018
Flip to see more of Beyoncé’s past costumes that’ll rock your world:
Pages: 1 2