Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off More Inspirational Halloween Costumes

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Beyoncé has become a Halloween legend with her impressively spot-on costumes of other celebs.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z showed off their impressions of Flo Jo and Tommie Smith, historic Olympians.

Bey showed off another costume just before Halloween when she reproduced an album cover from Toni Braxton.

Yes Flo Jo!!! I love how Beyoncé stans legendary black women 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/htR0kAEFTl — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonTV) November 1, 2018

While the Queen is busy dressing up as other celebs, tons of fans dressed up as Bey for Halloween:

Flip to see more of Beyoncé’s past costumes that’ll rock your world:

Pages: 1 2