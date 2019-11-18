Fashion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala

beyonce gala

It’s simply impossible for Beyoncé to ever let us down in the style department, and she raised the bar yet again as she and hubby Jay-Z stepped out for his gala, The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. The even raised funds for education at institutions of higher learning for those facing economic hardships.

The pair blessed the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL with their presence to host the event, and Bey rocked a stunning, custom-designed Roberto Cavalli gown that featured ostrich feathers and sequins laid over a super-sheer and sexy design. With the off-the-shoulder cut and high slit on the leg, we just can’t handle any more skin right now. Beyoncé finished off the look with sparkling diamond jewelry and a dark red lip to add contrast to the ethereal look.

Jay-Z cleaned up nice as well, donning a tuxedo and a cigar as they made their way through the star-studded event.

Also in attendance was Normani, Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous, Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, , Tyler Perry, and even Jay’s own mother, Gloria Carter. The Great Gatsby themed event even snagged none other than Alicia Keys for entertainment. Not too shabby, yea?

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

