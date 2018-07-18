Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Expecting Baby #4 Based on This Video

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Beyoncé definitely looks pregnant with Carter 4 based on this video! There’s no denying it now.

Not only was Beyoncé spotted rocking a Carter 4 shirt, but her tummy is telling the real story here. Fans spotted her changing figure as she strutted her stuff across the stage in France.

Bey was spotted performing in Paris with what looks like a VERY pregnant stomach. Peep the video below and decide, but we are calling it official at this point.

This would make baby number 4 for the Carter family, with Blue Ivy, six, and the twins Rumi and Sir who were born last summer.