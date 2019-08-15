Bella Thorne is becoming a director, and her first film will be on PornHub.

Titled “Her & Him,” she described it as “a beautiful, ethereal film.” Thorne, 21, went on Pornhub’s “Behind the Scenes” YouTube series to talk about the project.

The film is being developed as a partnership between Thorne and the site through its Visionaries Director’s Series.

“What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario,” Thorne wrote on Instagram. “My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.”

“My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film,” she added. “I’m lucky that Pornhub came on and produced this with me. They believed in my vision and weren’t scared to jump in with me.”

Bella Thorne has never been…bashful.

