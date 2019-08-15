Entertainment

Bella Thorne to Direct PornHub Movie

bella thorne

Bella Thorne is becoming a director, and her first film will be on PornHub.

Titled “Her & Him,” she described it as “a beautiful, ethereal film.” Thorne, 21, went on Pornhub’s “Behind the Scenes” YouTube series to talk about the project.

The film is being developed as a partnership between Thorne and the site through its Visionaries Director’s Series.

“What inspired me to do this movie was thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world, besides just a sexual scenario,” Thorne wrote on Instagram. “My vision behind the story was basically creating these two dynamic characters that could switch off between dominant and submissive.”

“My initial idea was to create a Christmas horror movie, but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film,” she added. “I’m lucky that Pornhub came on and produced this with me. They believed in my vision and weren’t scared to jump in with me.”

Bella Thorne has never been…bashful.

View this post on Instagram

Goodmorning 🔥

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Check out the full clip below:

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Trending

1.0K
Celeb News

Did Khloe Kardashian Chop Her Nose Up With Plastic Surgery?
650
Fashion

Kim Kardashian – See Her Best Looks of All Time
ciara ciara
612
Celeb News

Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup
oj-simpson oj-simpson
539
Celeb News

OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’
cassie alex fine cassie alex fine
519
Celeb News

Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)
taylor-swift taylor-swift
516
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
488
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
cardi b cardi b
471
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
cardi b cardi b
450
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
amber portwood amber portwood
427
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
kylie jenner kylie jenner
392
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
390
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
r. kelly r. kelly
383
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
missy elliott missy elliott
370
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
370
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
327
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
319
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
rihanna rihanna
316
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
269
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
240
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
rihanna rihanna
179
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
gigi hadid gigi hadid
141
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
To Top