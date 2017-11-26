Bella Thorne Gets Boyfriend’s Handwriting Tattooed on Back

Check out her new tattoo and decide if she made a HUGE mistake!

We honestly worry a little about Bella Thorne’s choices lately, as she seems a bit “strung out” and all. By all means, live free and love, but we wonder if she has some problems that are contributing to her behavior.

She got a new tattoo that reads “I Love You,” the handwriting of her boyfriend. However, it looks more like that of a little kid, written in rainbow colors just under her shoulder on her back. Thorne has been dating Mod Sun for

For when she isn’t feeling so loving, she also got a “bite me” tattoo on her hip.

At least she has options.