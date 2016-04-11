Bella Hamid Posts Racy Topless Photo, Says Sorry to Her Mom

Sorry mom, but the world needs my topless photos! That’s the message Bella Hadid sent to her mom as she posted a very risqué behind the scenes photo of a new shoot she has been working on that is “top secret.” if this is the teaser, we can’t wait for the main event! Pick your jaws up off the floor, people.
