She’s the one they love to hate.

It seems like the only time Azealia Banks is mentioned is when people are gong in on her for something. TBH, she usually has it coming. In today’s edition of “What did she do now,” Azealia Banks posted a completely nude photo on Twitter but got a lot of love from fans who made their own renditions of the photo into “art.”

Flip to check out the photo.

Pages: 1 2