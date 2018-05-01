News

Avicii Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide by Broken Glass

The singer’s cause of death has been revealed, and it’s gruesome.

While there was speculation that he may have died accidentally from substance abuse given his history, his family recently hinted that he may have taken his own life in a statement.

Now, it seems that he did in fact take his own life after the TMZ says he died from self-inflicted wounds with broken glass. He allegedly smashed a wine bottle and used the broken shards.

It is unclear if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

