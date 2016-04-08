Asian Pop Star Killed By Snake on Stage After Refusing to Stop Concert for Treatment

Just wow. That’s dedication.

A singer in Indonesia refused to stop the show after being bitten by a venomous snake, refusing any kind of treatment despite the efforts of staff. Before the show was over, she had collapsed and died from the attack. We just don’t understand what she was thinking!

The show must go on — even after a snake attack.

An Indonesian pop star bitten by a king cobra mid-concert died after she refused to leave the stage for medical help.

Irma Bule sang and danced for 45 minutes after the venomous viper attacked her at a Sunday concert in the West Java village of Karawang, Indonesian news site Coconuts Jakarta reported.

The 29-year-old, who is known for using snakes in her shows — though they’re usually non-venomous pythons — was singing her second song of the night when she stepped on one of the cobras on stage, witnesses said.

The serpent then sunk its fangs into her thigh, and a snake handler rushed to her side, video of the attack showed.

But after a few minutes of chatting with the snake pro, the singer got back up and continued the concert. Witnesses said she even refused an antidote offered up by the stage crew.

About 45 minutes later, Bule vomited on stage and appeared to have a seizure. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

King cobras are considered to be among the most venomous snakes in the world.

[Source: NY Daily News]