Arrests Made in Kim Kardashian Robbery

It seems police have cracked the case!

Police in Paris used DNA evidence found on the gag used during the shocking robbery of Kim Kardashian late last year. The suspect is allegedly very well known to police in Paris, with a long history of similar crimes.

15 people were apprehended, but they have yet to be formally charged while they are held and questioned. There were several clues, including a pendant that one of the assailants dropped while fleeing the scene.

Police had been piecing together bits and pieces of different footage from the scene and surrounding areas and buildings.