Arnold Schwarzenegger Quits Celebrity Apprentice!

He won’t be back.

Arnold has vowed to not return to the show Celebrity Apprentice after his short stint as host of the show. Arnold took over the show for Donald Trump after he became president, and it appears that President Trump may have something to do with his exit. The star has repeatedly been mocked and criticized by the past host about ratings and the show overall.

The season has experienced low ratings with Arnold as host, and President Trump has continued to blame the new host. It was revealed that despite Trump’s exit as host, he still makes money off the show as executive producer. This has allegedly led to a boycott of the show, which Trump does not seem to acknowledge in his criticism of the ratings. Instead, he’s blamed Arnold, and it appears the network is pulling the show.

“It’s not about the show,” said Arnold a recent interview. “Because everyone I ran into came up to me and said ‘I love the show … but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump’s name I’m outta there!'”

So, even if Arnold wanted to come back, it’s kind of a moot point because the show is kaput.