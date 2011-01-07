Ariel Winter: Stripper Chic?

She is body con-fi-dant.

Ain’t nothin’ wrong with showing some skin, and Ariel Winter is letting body shapers know she WON’T be changing her style to suit others’ preferences. Still, we kind of think one day she’s going to cringe at some of the outfits she sashayed around in while young. Girl, there isn’t anything wrong with how you want to dress. But, you are GORGEOUS and we really think there’s no need to be putting it out there in such a trashy way. Respect yourself and focus on looking and feeling good, not showing off the goods.

But hey. To each her own.

