Ariana Grande Will Be Strutting Her Stuff As Coachella Headliner

Ariana Grande is starting off 2019 by taking the reigns at this year’s upcoming Coachella.

She will be joined by Childish Gambino and Tame Impala as the main acts.

Other acts include Khalid, Solange, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, and many more.

Ariana is coming off a rough year after breaking up with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller. She quickly became engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, much to the disgust of many who blamed her for Mac’s passing a short time later. She briefly left social media due to constant bullying about Mac’s death.

However, she came back strong with her single “Thank You, Next.” She talked about her exes with what became a breakup anthem for the closeout of 2018.

She’s an obvious choice for Coachella given her reign over music in 2018. It looks like she plans to continue her domination.

The concert organizers tried to recruit Kanye West for the main act, but he declined after they wouldn’t let him design his own special stage.