Ariana Grande Snaps Back at Pete Davidson, Drops Single “Thank You, Next”

Ariana Grande is clearly moving on after a little bad blood boiled up between her and now ex-fiancé Pete Davidson. She also dropped a new single titled “Thank You, Next.”

Ariana Grande has had a lot going on this year, from amazing highs to incredibly low lows. She and Pete Davidson became an item not long after her split from longtime boyfriend Mac Miller went public, shocking fans because they quickly got engaged moved in together.

Mac Miller, her ex, died late in the summer from a suspected overdose, which sent her life into haywire. Fans of Miller blamed her for his death, and she took long absences from social media as well as canceled many concerts to deal with her emotions. This was bound to have significant effects on her relationship, and it seems it was too much for them to work past.

Now that they’ve broken up (and covered up all their joint tattoos), there seems to be a little bad blood between them. Pete seemed to reference their relationship in a promo for last night’s SNL episode where he is a comedian on the show. Ariana tweeted then deleted back, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

She followed that tweet with one that simply said, “Thank you, next.” This, fans soon found out, was the name of a new surprise single she dropped shortly afterwards. Not bad timing for such a tweet, yea?

While the song may seem like it would be a diss song, it’s far from that. The song is a “thank you” to her exes for helping her grow. In it, she sings:

Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I’m so thankful
Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm
‘Cause he was an angel

Give it a listen below:

