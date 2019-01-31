Ariana Grande Has HUGE “7 Rings” Tattoo Fail

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet

Whoopsie…Ariana Grande made broke the cardinal rule when getting a tattoo in a foreign language: VERIFY THE MEANING! and not with Google translate. FOR GOODNESS SAKE.

Ariana showed off a new palm tattoo meant to memorialize her latest “7 Rings” project. She had the the title translated into Japanese kanji characters. She posted a pic of the tattoo on social media, and in Japanese, it reads, 七輪 (shichirin). Fans who speak the language were quick to point out that her tattoo actually means “small charcoal grill.” The character 七 means “seven,” and 輪 means “hoop,” “circle,” “ring,” or “wheel.” However, when used together, the meaning changes. The video for the song boasts the correct translation, 七つの指輪.

The translation should have included five characters in all, but the tattoo only include the first and last. This, as one would expect, changed the meaning drastically.

The “Thank U, Next” singer subsequently deleted the post and her replies. However, she did make a joke of it after learning of her folly.

She posted a response that read: “Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like fuck n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she tweeted. “But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

Luckily, she says it should fade given its location. However, she didn’t rule out a redo later, hopefully after consulting with a native speaker.

“Pls leave me and my tambourine grill alone. thank u.”

She still has the last laugh though, as the “7 Rings” video has had over 100 million streams, and the song debuted at the top of the Billboard charts.

She drops her new album, “Thank U, Next,” February 8th.