Ariana Grande Delivers Video for “Thank You, Next” With Kris Jenner

Ariana Grande finally dropped the video for her hit “Thank You, Next” with a cameo from none other than Kris Jenner.

Ariana dropped the track a few weeks back, and fans went crazy for it. She references recent relationships in the song, including her recent breakup with Pete Davidson. However, she was positive and thankful for her relationship regardless of how it ended, singing:

Thought I’d end up with Sean
But he wasn’t a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I’m so thankful
Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm
‘Cause he was an angel

Grande transforms into Regina George as she reenacts the classic Mean Girls romcom.

<img src=“thank-you-next.jpg” alt=“thank you next” title=“thank you next”>

The video provides some comic relief with Kris Jenner popping up to the delight of her family.

“SO F—ING FUNNY,” Kim also wrote on Instagram Story Friday, to which Grande responded: “Thanks for letting me borrow ur mom.”

Kendall Jenner also chimed in, commenting “This is genius.”

Even Kris patted herself on the back for her performance: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Check out the video above and let us know what you think!

