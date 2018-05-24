Ariana Grande Claps Back at Troll Over Breakup With Mac Miller

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Ariana isn’t going to let people make her a bad guy.

Ariana Grade and Mac Miller recently ended their two year relationship to the shock and horror of fans who loved them together. Initially, neither gave a reason for the breakup and stated that they remained the best of friends. They hinted that their busy schedules were the main reason for their split.

Just a month after the breakup, however, Mac was arrested for DUI after slamming his Benz wagon into a utility pole and fleeing the scene.

Some voiced their opinions about the breakup, with one portraying her as cold and and heartless for dumping Mac after he loved her so much he wrote an entire album about her:

She clapped back at the suggestion that she dumped him like a sack of potatoes heartlessly just to move on with the next guy. She pointed at Mac’s struggles with alcohol as a breaking point in their relationship.

Sources also say that the two had been struggling with their relationship since last year, only making the official breakup public recently. If Ariana does in fact have a new man, it wasn’t as fast as people claim since she likely had been emotionally detaching from her relationship with Miller for some time.

We loved them together, but you never really know what goes on inside someone else’s relationship.