Ariana Grande and Big Sean Leave the Studio Together After Getting Cozy

Ariana Grande and Big Sean seem to have some unfinished business.

The two ran into each other at a studio in Los Angeles, and things got a little sentimental as they cozied up together in a car outside the studio. They eventually left together.

Ariana released the track “thank u, next” late last year, and she referenced how she and Sean weren’t “a match.” However, in the video, she wrote in a notebook that he could “still get it.” So did he?

That’s the real question now. And what happened to girlfriend Jhené Aiko who has his face tattooed on his arm? Surely canoodling and driving off with your ex isn’t a good move for a man that’s in a serious relationship, but hey. What do we know.

Jhene had Big Sean whole face tatted on her for him to get back with Ariana Grande? You niggas make me sick. pic.twitter.com/dUZhacxC02 — 6'4 KING (@SplashyStackss) March 1, 2019

It appears the Jhene and Sean broke up, but with these two it is always hard to tell their relationships status. However, Jhené covered up the tattoo late last year and dropped the song “Wasted Love Freestyle.” Fans took this as confirmation that they had broken up. Even more suspicious, Ariana dropped the song “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” on February 7th.

Ariana previously tweeted that she would be staying single for the near future after a year of relationships turmoil. Ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away after overdosing on drugs. She broke up with fiancé Pete Davidson not long afterward.