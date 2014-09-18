Ariana Grande Allegedly Says She Hopes Fans Would All ‘F**king Die’

-
The diva antics about this pint-sized pop star continue to flood the media…and it’s really unbecoming. Tone down the attitude young lady! We don’t get what all the fuss is about her anyway.
She is fast getting a reputation for being a bit of a diva.
But Arianna Grande looks set to be subjected to another torrent of criticism after it was claimed she said she hoped her fans would ‘f***ing die.’
The 21-year-old Better Left Unsaid warbler is said to have come out with the astonishing statement while visiting a New York radio station in the summer.
An industry insider told the New York Daily News: ‘She did autographs and pics and was all smiles until she got into the elevator
‘And as soon as the doors shut she said, “I hope they all f***ing die.”‘
Her unfortunate alleged choice of words comes on the back of other claims the pop tart is growing too big for her boots.
The Florida favourite caused much wailing and gnashing of teeth when she walked out on a meet-and-greet in Australia, supposedly because she did not appreciate how she was being photographed.
Her lackeys are said to have told snappers, ‘Don’t use natural light’ and ‘Do shoot only from the left side of her face.’
Ariana’s underlings were also reported to have told Australian reporters they were not allowed to ask her about dating, her disastrous Nickelodeon show, a rumoured collaboration with Justin Bieber and, perhaps most bizarrely of all, comparisons to Mariah Carey.
E’s Giuliana Rancic gleefully piled in after her problems Down Under by claiming the singer was hard to work with at last year’s AMAs.
The saucy TV host claimed Ariana nudged her out the way so the camera would get her ‘good side.’
She said: ‘I just felt like it’s one thing if it’s Mariah. Whatever it takes to get Mariah to do an interview.
‘But when you’re new on the block, when you’re trying to earn your stripes, you’re young, you just gotta do what you gotta do.’
She is also said to have been ‘a total nightmare’ earlier this month at a Stand up to Cancer event in Los Angeles and on Monday refused to have individual snaps taken with fans who had paid $495 to have their photo taken with her.
Article via DailyMail