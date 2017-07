The two were all cuddles in Saint Lucia for Tiny’s Birthday!

Looks like T.I. reaching out to show love to Tiny paid off…as he seems to be back in her good graces. The pair were supposedly going through a messy divorce, but they were spotting on a steamy vacation together to celebrate Tiny’s birthday. T.I. was spotted with his head in her lap as they lounged by the pool. SO…back on? Or just some EXTRA close co-parenting?