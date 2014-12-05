Are Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne Hooking Up?

RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm that the reality star-turned-catwalk queen and top model Cara Delevingne were “practically on top of each other” during a recent outing in New York City.

“Kendall and Cara showed up together at Bar None during New York Fashion Week,” says a source who watched the starlets at the East Village dive spot.

“They came into the bar around closing time with bodyguards and did not drink,” the insider tells Radar.

“It was apparent that they had just finished a show because their makeup was over-the-top.”

“I couldn’t take my eyes off of them because they were practically sitting on top of each other!”

According to the source, the 22-year-old U.K.-based party girl “had her hand on Kendall’s inner thigh almost the entire time. They looked to be very much a couple.”

On December 1, the pair created a stir when they arrived hand-in-hand to the British Fashion Awards.

“If they were hooking up, it would not surprise anyone at all,”a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty says tells Radar. “That whole family has tendencies, and Kendall will do whatever is necessary to be seen as a supermodel. She is very impressionable right now.”

And bisexual Delevingne, who dated actress Michelle Rodriguez last winter, isn’t afraid to conquer a love interest.

“Cara is at the top of the game in the industry,” the insider adds.“That girl can get whatever she wants and can turn the even the straightest woman in the world gay for a night.”

Yesterday, Delevingne posted a shot on Instagram of this month’s racy Love Magazine cover, which features Jenner straddled on top of the aspiring actress.

“LOVE at first sight,” she captioned the sexy photo.

-Via RadarOnline