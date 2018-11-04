Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Sad news after Sutton Tennyson, the ex-fiance and baby daddy of Angela Simmons, was shot and killed in his home overnight.

Details are scarce, but a news report from Atlanta references to killing. See below:

While police have yet to release the identify of the victim, but multiple sources point to it being Tennyson.

Tennyson and Simmons began dating in 2015, had a daughter, got engaged, but broke up in late 2017. Of their breakup, she said:

“I just got to a place where I felt like I wasn’t happy, and I tried, and I tried, and I tried and I wanted it to work because the last thing I wanted to do was not be together with the person I had my child with,” she said during season 4 premiere of WEtv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop. “God had another plan for me.”

Condolences to the families.

Check back for updates.