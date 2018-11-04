News

Angela Simmons’ Baby Daddy and Ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson Shot and Killed

Sad news after Sutton Tennyson, the ex-fiance and baby daddy of Angela Simmons, was shot and killed in his home overnight.

Tennyson, who shared a child with Angela Simmons, was shot in his home.

Details are scarce, but a news report from Atlanta references to killing. See below:

While police have yet to release the identify of the victim, but multiple sources point to it being Tennyson.

Tennyson and Simmons began dating in 2015, had a daughter, got engaged, but broke up in late 2017. Of their breakup, she said:

“I just got to a place where I felt like I wasn’t happy, and I tried, and I tried, and I tried and I wanted it to work because the last thing I wanted to do was not be together with the person I had my child with,” she said during season 4 premiere of WEtv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop. “God had another plan for me.”

Condolences to the families.

Check back for updates.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

3.5K
News

Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched Trying to Steal Syrian Woman’s Children
1.9K
News

Jersey Shore’s JWoww Files for Divorce
1.4K
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Gets Dragged for Her Butt at VMA Awards
1.4K
News

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton Coupled Up
1.1K
Photos

Kendall Jenner’s Nude Pics Leak
1.0K
Photos

What Happened to Blac Chyna’s Butt?
803
News

Jessica Simpson Announces She’s Expecting Baby #3
786
Fashion

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Brawl at NYFW
781
News

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Expecting Second Child
659
News

Kanye West Goes on Rant Over Rumors Drake and Kim Kardashian Hooked Up
599
Fashion

Who Wore it Better? Nicki Minaj v. Lil Kim
492
News

Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat
489
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Gets Glowing Necklace Implanted
481
News

Bobby Brown Drops Tea on Janet Jackson During Biopic
451
News

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Speaks Out Following Her Overdose
425
News

Safaree Samuels Signs Contract to Sell Sex Toys Modeled After His Manhood
409
News

Ariana Grande Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Mac Miller
368
News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married?!
227
Photos

Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure
215
News

Lana Del Ray and Azealia Banks Beef on Twitter
207
Fashion

Gigi, Bella, Kendall, and More Sizzle on The Victoria’s Secret Runway
204
Entertainment

Ciara and Missy Elliot: See Their Off the Hook Performance at the 2018 AMAs
201
Exclusive

Selena Gomez Reportedly Enters Mental Hospital for Breakdown
To Top