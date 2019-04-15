Amber Rose Shows Off Baby Bump

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Amber Rose is preggo with baby number 2 and is showing it off!

Amber already shares son Sebastian, 6, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. Now, she has taken her new pregnancy public.

She and her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, have been gushing over one another. AE shared his excitement, writing “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine,” he wrote. “Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you 💕 I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @?”

She previously announced the news with an ultrasound snap: