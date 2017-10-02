EXCLUSIVE

Amber Rose Says Her First Threesome Was ‘F****** Horrible!’

What about the others?!

amber-rose-pink

Amber Rose says her first threesome was “f***** horrible,” and she was left scarred by it. She said during an interview on Loveline, saying she recently (how recently?!) tried a threesome for the first time with a guy and a girl, but it was really crappy. It had no passion, which is what she looks for when she’s in the sheets, apparently.

Amber also noted that people think she is some kind of sexual adventurer, but she’s really just a normal girl.

Go figure.

Listen below:

