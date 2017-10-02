Amber Rose Reportedly Dating French Montana’s Brother

-
Wasn’t she just saying online how she wasn’t ready to date yet? Guess she changed her mind…a bit fast if you ask us, but whatevvvaaaaaaaaa gurl do ya thang.
-
Amber Rose has a connection to another soul with a broken heart … we found out she’s dating French Montana’s brother Zack.There are reports that Amber and French are together, but in reality … French and his bro hang together all the time … thus the confusion. That’s why we got a pic of Amber, French and Zack at Knott’s Berry Farm about a week ago.Amber keeps her distance when they’re in public, but we know she’s seeing Zack. They were out at a strip club and a nightclub in NYC over the weekend.As for why the secrecy … we’re hearing Amber doesn’t want to make things more difficult with Wiz Khalifa, given their nasty split and a looming custody fight. Tricky.
