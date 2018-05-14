Amber Rose Professes Her Love for 21 Savage

She is pouring her heart out.
Amber Rose and 21 Savage had a long relationship before the two parted ways not too long ago. Now, Amber is publicly professing her love for 21 Savage in an Internet post that criticizes the media’s portrayal of her. She explains her love for him and how real life is different than what people see her as.
I Love this man so much. I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell. I don’t care who you see me in a picture with or who the Internet associates me with because The Internet is fake af and they pull stories out of their asses for click bait. It’s the price of fame I guess but it’s not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul. He’s the only one that has ever supported my Slutwalk and my feminist views with no fucks given. He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much. God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him. I don’t care if you call me Thirsty, a hoe, a gold digger or whatever df else. I love him. Put ur pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says ❤️
So the real question is, are they back together? Or is this Amber trying to send a message to 21 Savage that she loves him and wants him back?